CUMBERLAND — City officials canceled a mayor and Council meeting set for Tuesday and also announced other precautions being planned in response to the coronavirus in a news release issued Friday.
“The Mayor and Council are taking this precautionary step in order to comply with Governor (Larry) Hogan’s emergency measures to protect the public health in the wake of coronavirus concerns.”
“The city of Cumberland is monitoring this very dynamic and quickly evolving situation. With no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our region, the risk to our area is still low; however, in an abundance of caution, preparations are being made, should our area be directly affected.”
The City Council’s twice-monthly meetings may resume via livestream.
“Once the (council) meetings are resumed, the city is exploring the possibility of livestreaming the meetings and will be encouraging the public to observe the conduct of city business in that manner. Voting will take place according to the usual rules and regulations established by the City Council.”
Customers of city services are being asked to make payments online and conduct business by phone.
“To further accommodate social distancing measures and prevent the spread of illness, the city would like to remind citizens about, and encourage the use of, online billing and payment for utility bills,” according to the release. “A one-time registration on city utility billing portal will enable utility bills to be paid electronically every month. Users of the portal can make payments by credit card or electronic check payment with no additional fees, no postage and no worry that the payment is delayed in the mail.”
Other measures enacted by the city include a ban on business travel for employees to out-of-state locations, unless specially authorized by City Administrator Jeff Rhodes.
Hours for city services will operate on a normal schedule.
“All city operations will continue to operate as usual, until further notice,” the notice said. “The departments have met to review their continuity of operation plans and ensure that they meet the needs of this situation. In addition to the police and fire mutual aid agreements that are already in place, staff has also reached out to other government agencies to ensure that there is backup for public works operations as well.”
The city is reviewing the schedule of its various city committees and boards.
“We are working to determine how best to address this issue and may be recommending that the individual boards and commissions either cancel their meetings if there is no time sensitive business to attend to, or to meet via conference call or other electronic means if possible.”
The release said staff safety is a priority issue.
“The city has taken measures to reduce the daily risk from coronavirus to its employees and citizens by performing additional wipe down of public access points in the city buildings where increased public traffic is present, distributing pertinent information to its employees regarding risk reduction strategies, and sending weekly updates on the emerging situation to employees.
“The city will be investigating workforce plans, including allowing non-essential employees who are able, to work remotely from home, and will be working with any employee receiving a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 that must stay home for quarantine, even if they have insufficient sick time.
“Additionally, all precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of our first responders as they are on the front line every day.”
To begin online billing and payment, visit https://cumberlandmd.authoritypay.com/. Residents may also make a utility payment via credit card by calling City Hall at 301-759-6409, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
