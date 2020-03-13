CUMBERLAND — The city will not allow open containers downtown for Saturday’s Hooley Pub Crawl in an effort to curtail the size of the event due to coronavirus concerns.
The mayor and City Council are meeting Friday morning in a special session to rescind the ordinance passed last week allowing open containers. Canceling the ordinance will make it illegal to have open beer, or other alcoholic beverages, outside in the downtown on Saturday.
The city issued an email Thursday afternoon on the decision.
“In response to Governor Hogan’s executive order announced March 12 detailing a state-wide emergency action plan in response to the spread of COVID-19, the mayor and City Council of Cumberland announce that, in order to deter an overly large gathering of people expected this weekend for the Hooley Pub Crawl, will meet in special session (Friday) to rescind their approval to lift the open container provisions of the City Code in the downtown. Local bars and businesses in the downtown will be opened as planned.”
Hogan gave a statement on Thursday and among the measures enacted to curb the spread of the virus is a ban on gatherings of 250 people or more in Maryland.
Cumberland city officials said the Hooley will still take place as planned, however, not allowing open containers could dampen the event normally attending by more than 1,000 people annually. The Hooley features attendees traveling by foot from tavern-to-tavern and restaurants to enjoy specials and live entertainment. Accuweather is calling for cloudy skies, 10% chance of rain, and a high of 51 degrees for Saturday.
Allegany County officials also released an update on measures they are taking in light of the COVID-19 threat. The county is asking customers to pay their tax and utility bills online because of concerns.
Jake Shade, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, made the announcement at Thursday’s regular meeting of the board.
“We strongly encourage the payment of tax and utility bills online,” said Shade. “A link to online bill payment is placed on our county’s website. There are no additional fees for this service and bills can also be paid by check or money order.”
County officials said the U.S. Postal Service remains an option and the Allegany County Office Complex will remain open for walk-ins with no change of hours.
“The dedicated professionals at our county’s health department are leading the community’s response and will continue to do so,” said Shade. “The staff is meeting with their counterparts in various state and local level agencies to ensure our message is accurate and up to date. We are making efforts to ensure that both young people and aging populations know the facts about this virus and how to best combat it.”
Other steps enacted by the county include “revoking all authorizations of any county-financed travel to out-of-state locations, as the health of our staff remains a priority.”
Shade also said the county will be “working with vendors and event organizers who have events scheduled at the Allegany County Fairgrounds and will work with them should they desire to cancel upcoming events at the fairgrounds.”
