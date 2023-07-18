CUMBERLAND — City officials are considering an increase in hourly and monthly lease parking rates.
Cumberland Administrator Jeff Silka on Tuesday provided the mayor and City Council recommendations on the issue.
“The (Municipal Parking Administration) expenses exceed revenue,” he said and discussed use of the app ParkMobile.
The technology is used in cities including Frostburg, Annapolis and Pittsburgh, Silka said and added the city would not incur upfront costs to implement the app.
“We (would) only pay per transaction,” he said.
To use the app, which would be voluntary for consumers, a parker would pay a 45-cent fee, and the city would pay a 20-cent fee plus 3% of each transaction.
Silka said the app would create increased usage and initial transaction time, which would offset the city’s portion of fees.
“Convenience makes it easy to pay,” Silka said of the app, which also sends users a text message when their parking time is near expiration. “It allows for kiosk (use) also.”
He also talked of a two-warning policy for people who do not pay for parking, which the city has used for several years.
Between January 2021 and June 2022, 3,799 warnings and 869 fines were issued across the city, which equals $95,000 in lost revenue, Silka said.
The warnings should be dropped and citations issued immediately upon parking violation, he said.
Silka also recommended increased parking rates.
Currently, Cumberland parking fees are 50 cents or $1 per hour depending on location.
The city averages 78,000 hours of paid metered parking, and has 362 parking leases in lots and garages excluding 40 leased spaces in the George Street garage parking incentive program, he said.
Parking rate increases discussed ranged from 25 cents to $1 per hour, with an additional $5 per month for permits.
The goal behind the increases is not to create revenue from fines, Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said, but to modify behavior of people who don’t pay to park.
“It’s one of those necessary things that has to happen,” he said.
