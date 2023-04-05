CUMBERLAND — There are 60 buildings that include 74 units used as vacation rentals in the city, but they’re not regulated by any specific law.
That’s probably about to change, however.
Development of a code for short-term rentals, which include properties advertised via online marketplace companies such as Airbnb, was encouraged by the mayor and City Council at Tuesday’s open work session.
Cumberland officials have been working on such a regulation for nearly a year, City Administrator Jeff Silka said.
“They have grown significantly in the past two years,” Kevin Thacker, the city’s code compliance manager, said of the number of vacation rentals in the city. “They are treated technically like a hotel/motel.”
But of the 60 properties that operate like a lodging business, only one pays hotel/motel tax, he said.
Official provisions to establish guidelines would require owners of short-term rental units in Cumberland to apply for a license and pay the tax, Thacker said.
The city would inspect the properties annually, and then issue a license for a $100 fee per year and unit.
“We think that’s fair, that’s reasonable,” Thacker said.
The proposed short-term rental code would be regulated under the city’s housing code in the zoning ordinance.
Under the new code, a short-term rental would be defined as “a furnished dwelling unit in which the entire unit or separate portions thereof is available for rent for periods of less than (45) consecutive days to transient guests.”
Additionally, “properties hosting short-term vacation rental must have no outstanding taxes or liens, and the property must remain free from violations of the city code, zoning ordinance, and rental housing ordinance.”
Short-term landlords that live outside of the area would be required to hire an agent that lives in Allegany County, is accessible and can respond within an hour of a complaint for the entirety of any rental contract.
A short-term vacation rental host would also be required to follow license provisions that include they maintain and keep readily available for inspection a guest registry.
Additionally, no outdoor advertising or signs would be permitted on the rental properties.
The city has gotten few complaints about short-term rentals, however parking has been an issue that needs to be addressed, Thacker said.
Under the plan, property owners would be required to provide two parking spaces for each apartment unit with three or more bedrooms.
Additionally, trash collection times would need to be made clear.
“They just don’t know our rules,” Thacker said of temporary tenants.
Infractions would also be addressed in the proposed code.
Violators could be fined $500 for a single or $1,000 for a second violation.
Thacker believes short-term rentals are treated with more respect than properties that are leased for say a year or more.
That’s because online rating systems apply to short-term landlords as well as their tenants.
“The negative review goes both ways,” Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.