CUMBERLAND — Historic preservation is an important component of growing a successful community, but rules can be tough to navigate for a homeowner.
The mayor and City Council on Tuesday met with the Lakota Group, a Chicago-based consulting firm, to discuss plans to preserve and revitalize Cumberland’s historic neighborhoods.
Lakota’s Senior Associate Douglas Kaarre, Associate Principal Nick Kalogeresis, and Senior Economic Development Strategist Josh Bloom are in Cumberland this week to meet with various stakeholders.
On Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m., they will be at a public workshop at City Hall for citizens to share insights regarding the plan, which aims to combine historic preservation, economic development, heritage tourism and housing.
“We go to a lot of old places,” Kalogeresis said.
According to the group’s website, Lakota has worked on historic preservation plans in states including Illinois, New York, Texas and Arizona.
Kalogeresis talked of the need to educate the community and demystify processes involved in historic preservation.
Property owners and community partners need to “leverage resources the best you can,” he said.
“We have a unique perspective,” Kalogeresis said. “Preservation is about maintaining vitality.”
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said public input is vital to develop a historic preservation plan, which should be “user friendly.”
People need to have a good experience to secure grants and tax credits for historic properties, he said, and added that “forms can be daunting.”
Folks need to feel like they’re being helped, Morriss said.
“We are proud of the history of our community,” he said. “We are concerned about the neighborhoods.”
Councilman Eugene Frazier highlighted the importance of thriving as a community.
Councilman Rock Cioni asked for indications of success in relation to a plan that comes to fruition.
Preservation should be used as a tool to attract commercial and residential investors, Bloom said.
“The character of the place has economic value,” he said.
Multiple solutions are needed to address the city’s housing demand, declining population and preservation of neighborhoods, Bloom said.
“Stable neighborhoods are imperative,” he said.
The council also talked of the area’s reputation.
“It’s too cheap to live here,” Councilman Jimmy Furstenberg said.
Cumberland Administrator Jeff Silka said historic preservation must be symbiotic with development.
“We can’t let it drive everything we do,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.