CUMBERLAND — Since the downtown construction project required light poles to be removed earlier this summer, city officials have searched for ways to illuminate the area at night.
The $16 million Reimagine Cumberland project, which will replace a pedestrian mall with a single-lane street for car and bicycle traffic, arose from the need to replace aging infrastructure beneath Baltimore Street.
Triton Construction, of St. Albans, West Virginia, leads the downtown mall renovation that began in April and is expected to last between 12 and 18 months.
As the project moved forward and light poles were removed, by June lighting along Baltimore Street had become a problem.
“It’s pitch black,” Chayo de Chevez, owner of Graphicus Atelier on Baltimore Street, said Thursday.
She agrees with a request from Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and City Administrator Jeff Silka to leave lights on at the front of her business.
“A little bit of light certainly would be helpful,” de Chevez said.
“I will be leaving my lights on at night,” she said. “I support the city.”
In a letter to downtown businesses and building owners, Morriss and Silka said they are aware the central downtown area is dark at night.
“We understand this can be frustrating and concerning,” they said. “We have spoken with the project manager and others regarding solutions to this challenge.”
Two options were discussed, “but unfortunately, neither will work for this project,” Morriss and Silka said.
A generator to run lights would be too loud and disruptive for downtown residents, and lights strung between buildings would interfere with the contractor’s equipment clearance, they said.
“Several downtown businesses and building owners have offered to leave their front lights on at night to help provide at least some light for the walkways. This certainly makes a difference, and we are grateful for their willingness to help out in this way,” Morriss and Silka said.
“If you are not already leaving lights on, we would like to respectfully ask that you join your fellow business and building owners to be a part of this solution,” they said. “If we can light up the windows and front entrances to the buildings and businesses, we are confident this would help tremendously with the darkness.”
The Downtown Development Commission discussed the lighting issue on Thursday.
DDC Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said officials are researching options.
“We have been looking into it,” she said.
In an email to city officials Tuesday, Gino Giatras, owner of Curtis Coney Island Famous Weiners on Liberty Street, said he supports the idea for businesses to turn lights on at night.
“We have motion lights and store lights inside on,” he said and added downtown buildings need to be united in the illumination effort. “We’ll all benefit when the project is completed.”
Meanwhile, de Chevez said her business has encountered other problems.
“We’ve had trouble with people sleeping in the front area of my gallery,” she said and added she contacted police about the trespassers.
“In the mornings we’ll find their cigarette butts,” de Chevez said. “The worry is of course that they might start a fire.”
In other DDC news, Kelleher said she’s received no complaints from downtown residents about a recent change in construction start times.
The mayor and City Council last month authorized Triton to begin work on the Baltimore Street Access Project with no noise limitations beginning at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, as well as weekends as needed with prior approval from the city engineer.
