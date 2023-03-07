CUMBERLAND — Carla Rigger said she was happy to hear her neighbor won’t be permitted to raise chickens.
Rigger, a city resident, was at Tuesday’s Mayor and City Council meeting to complain about her neighbor who “raises rabbits agriculturally” and ask city officials to prevent chickens from moving into her neighborhood.
Her concern followed requests in the past few weeks from other city residents who asked to raise chickens on their property.
Rigger said her neighbor’s rabbits attract predators, and the addition of chickens would cause more problems.
“I can’t even plant a garden now,” she said of wild animals that are drawn to the rabbits and invade her yard. “And ... (chickens) poop a lot.”
Cumberland officials said they will investigate the rabbit allegations.
Chicken talk
The public meeting followed a work session where Kevin Thacker, the city’s code compliance manager, presented a draft ordinance for the keeping of chickens in Cumberland.
The proposal included license procedure and requirements, regulations for chicken coops, provisions that addressed potential impact on neighbors, and sanitary conditions and penalties for violations.
“We’ve put a lot of time into it,” Thacker said and added that if the draft were implemented it would “be more work” for the city.
Under the draft, a license to keep live chickens in the city would carry requirements including proof of registration with the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
A license would cost $50 annually with a $100 nonrefundable filing fee for a permit and site review.
Up to four hens, or six for lots greater than an acre, would only be allowed on property of at least 10,000 square feet with an owner-occupied, detached, single-family dwelling.
Enclosures would be at least 10 square feet per chicken and surrounded by 18-inch deep fencing for predator protection.
Roosters would be prohibited, coops and outdoor enclosures would be at least 10 feet away from a property line and or within 50 feet of a stream.
Fines for violations of the proposal would range from $300 to $500.
Poultry puns
Most comments that followed the presentation opposed the allowance of chickens on city property.
“I would prefer we don’t have chickens in the city,” Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said of the idea.
Councilman Jimmy Furstenberg said he was concerned property values could decrease if chickens were allowed in backyards.
“I want people to move into the city,” Councilman Eugene Frazier said and added that folks who want to raise chickens can do so in the country.
Councilwoman Laurie Marchini said that while city officials listened to residents who wanted chickens and explored the issue, “it just seems like a bad idea.”
Ultimately the mayor and council did not move forward with the issue.
“We ruffled some feathers,” Thacker said.
