City officials to meet Tuesday; public can view livestream

City officials to meet Tuesday evening; public can view by livestreaming
CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland mayor and City Council will hold a special public meeting on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.
The meeting is not open to the public because of safety measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be available on the Cumberland City Hall Live Stream on Facebook.
At about 6:30 p.m., the officials are expected to convene into closed session to discuss the selection of a new police chief, a proposal for the development of the East Side School site and to consult with legal counsel regarding the transfer of city-owned property at 400 N. Mechanic St.
