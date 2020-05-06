CUMBERLAND — City officials voted Tuesday to approve a $106,000 Small Business COVID-19 Relief Fund, allowing the application process to move forward for businesses who wish to apply.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted unanimously to begin the program that will assist businesses in the city limits that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The fund provides 36-month interest-free loans to eligible employers. The loans will include a six-month grace period before the 36-month term for payments commences.
The program was approved at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the mayor and City Council. The virtual meeting was held on the city’s Facebook page, Cumberland City Hall Live Stream, using the Zoom video platform.
Jeff Rhodes, city administrator, gave a breakdown of the available amounts. He said businesses with less than 15 employees will be eligible for up to a $2,500 loan; employers with 15 to 30 employees up to $5,000; and those with 31 to 50 employees up to a $7,500 loan.
The city of Cumberland had an existing Revolving Loan Fund that contained a total of $106,000 of city and state dollars. The funds were accumulated over the past few years to offer small business loans to entities in need of gap funding during times of transition. However, the state relinquished any claims on the funds, freeing it to be used toward COVID-19 relief.
“The loan program is an excellent usage of the $106,000,” said Morriss. “I think it is good we repurpose it. We have quite a few businesses here locally that have sustainability issues because of the COVID-19. This fills in some of the cracks from the federal, state and county programs.”
City officials in conjunction with Matt Miller and Paul Kelly of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. developed the loan program. Business owners wishing to apply are urged to file electronically on ChooseCumberland.org. Questions on the program should be directed to the CEDC at 301-722-4173.
