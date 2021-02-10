CUMBERLAND — City officials are ordering an updated economic development strategic plan from the consulting firm that created the original base plan adopted by the city in 2014.
News of the new strategic plan was disclosed during a virtual work session held Tuesday by Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council via video conferencing.
RKG Associates of Alexandria, Virginia developed the original comprehensive plan for Cumberland in 2014. The plan provided a roadmap for creating the nonprofit Cumberland Economic Development Corp. It also identified opportunity zones in the city including Maryland Avenue and the Rolling Mill area, the Willowbrook Road corridor, the site of the former Memorial Hospital, the Canal Place property, and the Cumberland Shopping Plaza along Queen City Drive extending south toward Industrial Boulevard.
City officials are requesting an updated version of the plan at a cost of $30,000, which will be paid for with a $10,000 federal grant plus $20,000 coming from the CEDC budget.
“What this is going to do is tell us are we on the right track and to offer us some details and provide us with some more guidance,” said Matt Miller, executive director of the CEDC.
The original plan, paid for by state and federal grants, cost $54,600.
Kyle Talente, vice president of RKG Associates, delivered the initial five-year strategic plan to the City Council in October 2014. He said at the time, “Economic development is a process and not an event. It will be a marathon and not a sprint.”
The original plan encouraged the pursuit of more health care and social service business opportunities while promoting a work-from-home employee base. It also encouraged investment and redevelopment of the opportunity sites while expanding residential housing, particularly around the downtown.
Stuart Czapski, CEDC economic development specialist, said employing the services of RKG provides advantages with time and cost since the firm is already familiar with the city and its needs.
“This time it will be an abbreviated process from seven years ago,” said Czapski. “Using RKG is much more efficient and cost effective as compared to starting from scratch again.”
Morriss said, “It’s the natural thing for us to do to reevaluate and make sure the vision and our direction is correct. It’s good to check your progress and see how you are doing ... whether you are doing the right things and if you need to change anything. As far as RKG doing this, they did a good job the last time.”
