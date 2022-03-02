CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man was killed when his single-engine aircraft crashed on takeoff Feb. 24 in Boulder City, Nevada.
William Kavchak, 58, was the only person aboard the aircraft and died at the scene, authorities said.
The Distar SunDancer motorglider went down about 1:40 p.m. near U.S. Highway 95, The Associated Press reported.
Kavchak was bringing the glider from Boulder City to Cumberland. The first leg of the journey would have taken him to Albuquerque, New Mexico.
