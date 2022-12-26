CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland Police Department canine died suddenly Monday as result of an illness, Chief Chuck Ternent said.
K-9 VooDoo, partner of Pfc. Trevor Baluch since April, was a German Sheperd trained in drug detection, tracking and article searches.
"VooDoo did a lot of good work for our community and was instrumental in recovering contraband and solving crimes, making this community safer," Ternent said. "He will be missed."
