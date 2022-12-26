K9 VooDoo

Cumberland Police Department Pfc. Trevor Baluch poses with K-9 VooDoo in this undated photo. VooDoo died Monday after a sudden illness, police said.

 Submitted Photo

CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland Police Department canine died suddenly Monday as result of an illness, Chief Chuck Ternent said.

K-9 VooDoo, partner of Pfc. Trevor Baluch since April, was a German Sheperd trained in drug detection, tracking and article searches.

"VooDoo did a lot of good work for our community and was instrumental in recovering contraband and solving crimes, making this community safer," Ternent said. "He will be missed."

