CUMBERLAND — A city man wanted in connection with the Nov. 8 assault of a man in the 300 block of Frederick Street was arrested Monday by Cumberland Police.
Deven Terrell Joyner, 41, faces charges including first- and second-degree assault and dangerous weapon/intent to injure.
Police said Joyner and the victim fought over money, and Joyner allegedly attempted to cut the man with a knife.
Joyner was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center on Tuesday.
