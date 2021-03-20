CUMBERLAND — Two West Virginia residents were arrested on drug charges Friday when Cumberland Police investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint on Memorial Avenue.
Remington Colt Arnold, 29, and Mystere Jo Wells, both of Great Cacapon, were each being held on $5,000 bond Saturday at the Allegany County Detention Center, according to court records.
Police said the vehicle the two were in was displaying registration from another vehicle, and capsules of suspected heroin, hypodermic syringes and counterfeit money was allegedly found inside after a K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs.
Wells also had two metal containers containing suspected heroin and another containing suspected. methamphetamine, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.