CUMBERLAND — Several Cumberland Police officers were injured Monday morning as they attempted to take a suspect into custody on Bedford Street.

The incident in the 900 block started about 7:20 a.m. when officers were called to a residence to investigate a disturbance, police said in a statement.

The suspect was taken into custody after additional officers arrived at the residence.

The injured officers and the suspect were taken to UPMC Western Maryland with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available. Investigation into the incident was ongoing, police said.

