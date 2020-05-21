CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland announced two changes Monday at the administrative level, resulting in one promotion and a new hire.
City Administrator Jeff Rhodes, in a news release, said Comptroller Ken Tressler will be elevated to director of administrative services, while a new hire, Mark Gandolfi will replace Tressler as the new comptroller.
Tressler will take on supervision of the city’s human resources, information technology, tax and utility, finance, community development, and parks and recreation departments. Gandolfi, a certified public accountant, will perform the daily financial responsibilities of comptroller.
Rhodes said the position of director of administrative service had been vacant for nearly 10 years.
“We needed depth,” said Rhodes in a Times-News interview. “You can’t double up on positions and gain the level of depth you need. Ken (Tressler) is a very capable guy. He has a broad level of experience including experience in community development, technology and government. When he was performing budget responsibilities, audits and seeking public financing, it was taking a large amount of his time.”
Gandolfi will be coming to the city from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, in Romney, where he was finance director.
The responsibilities of director of administrative development were last filled by Rhodes with the assistance of Margie Woodring, the current city clerk. Rhodes said Gandolfi will relieve Tressler of daily accounting responsibilities, allowing him to manage other areas of city government.
“Ken (Tressler) has been a tremendous asset to the city as the comptroller and this promotion will allow us to expand his role and influence on the organization,” said Rhodes in the news release. “Ken’s abilities are unique and with him taking on this new position, it allows us to further utilize his expertise to benefit our organization and community. I’ve often said that (Tressler) was the best public finance professional I have ever worked with.”
According to Rhodes, Tressler’s responsibilities include overseeing the city’s community development agency, which is the largest department in the city’s government. Gandolfi, with a staff of two accountants, will manage the city’s $40 million annual budget.
“Mark (Gandolfi) will concentrate on comptroller’s duties, adding more strength and depth to the finance department,” said Rhodes.
Tressler said, in the news release,” Gandolfi brings to the city a professional background encompassing both public and private entities. He is a seasoned financial professional with a dual degree in business administration and accounting and finance, and brings with him strong leadership and management skills. His experience with analytical processing, financial statement preparation, evaluation, planning and assessment of operations will be very valuable to the city as we navigate these uncertain times.”
