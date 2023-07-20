CUMBERLAND — Plans for a skatepark have drawn a lot of public interest, Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said.
He and City Council members on Tuesday discussed moving forward with the project, which is slated for space adjacent to the BMX facility in the Mason Sports Complex.
“A sense of community is so important to our young people,” Morriss said.
Proposal helped
The potential construction of a skatepark in Cumberland has been discussed for several years.
City officials said plans for the project in the past lacked effective communication.
Today, the Cumberland Skatepark Committee has more than a dozen members and is co-chaired by Stephanie Hutter-Thomas and Gregory Kerr.
At a recent City Council meeting, Kerr talked of making the skatepark “something that is extraordinary” that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
On Tuesday, City Council members thanked the committee leaders for their recent detailed presentation on the skatepark proposal that helped convince them to pursue the project.
Fundraising underway
City Administrator Jeff Silka, who plans to manage the skatepark project, said it is estimated to cost roughly $550,000 and will require site preparation and engineering from an outside firm.
“City engineering does not have the capacity to do this,” he said.
The Allegany County commissioners in April authorized $250,000 from their American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds for the skatepark.
That money must be obligated to a contract by Dec. 31, 2024, and used before Dec. 31, 2026, Silka said.
“We’re kind of at a critical juncture,” he said of reserving the ARPA funds. “If we want to get it built we have to commit to it.”
One grant application for the skatepark is pending, Silka said.
For the project to move forward, the city needs to commit $325,000 for design and construction.
The skatepark committee would be responsible for raising $50,000 for the project.
The Community Trust Foundation, a nonprofit public organization, manages all donated funds for the Skatepark Committee that serves as the fundraising entity.
To help, visit facebook.com/CumberlandSkatepark.
Other business
City Council members also discussed complaints of noise from the downtown Baltimore Street redevelopment project.
Excavation for the $16 million Reimagine Cumberland project began in April and is expected to last between 12 and 18 months.
Cumberland Director of Engineering Robert Smith recommended City Council permit crews to work from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
“The earlier we can get them in there, the faster the project can go,” he said.
Morriss supported the idea.
“I’m all for starting an hour earlier,” he said. “It expedites the project ... we don’t know what the winter is going to bring.”
Councilwoman Laurie Marchini said people that are impacted by the work, including jackhammering and water service disruptions, should be given advance notice.
“That’s only fair,” she said.
Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said residents in the area are not being unreasonable and simply want to know what’s happening.
“If we explain the why ... we can probably have them on board,” she said.
Commented
