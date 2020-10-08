City pursuing $1.3M in state funding

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland mayor and City Council voted Tuesday to seek $1.3 million in state grants to fund seven projects related to infrastructure and housing.
The city is seeking $863,500 from the Maryland Community Legacy Program for six projects and an additional $450,000 from the state’s Strategic Development Fund for a seventh undertaking involving the installation of underground water line taps on the downtown mall.
Kathy McKinney, the city’s community development specialist, said the funding packages are part of the greater Maryland Sustainable Communities Program.
“The idea behind the program is to reverse trends of disinvestment in communities,” she said. “The communities develop unique plans to address their particular problems.”
Each project will be submitted to the state individually as applications with a deadline to submit of Oct. 15.
“It’s a competitive process. We compete with other communities across the state each year, so there is no guarantee any or all of those projects will be funded,” McKinney said.
The six projects seeking funding through the Community Legacy Program include:
• Downtown high speed fiber optic line installation, $125,000.
• Cumberland Roof Replacement Program, $100,000. The project would fund roof replacements for 10 single family homes in the city with preferences given to the disabled, elderly and military veterans.
• Commercial Upper Story Redevelopment, $250,000. Funds to help install sprinkler systems in buildings in the Central Business District.
• Accessible Scattered Site Housing Program, $300,000. To fund the construction of three homes in the city that are HUD and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
• Allegany College Gateway Center Community Space Enhancement, $47,257. For repairs of infrastructure in the center’s community room.
• Allegany College of Maryland Loft Enhancements, $41,257. Infrastructure repairs for the loft space at ACM used for public functions.
The projects were reviewed by the city’s Sustainable Energies Workgroup prior to Tuesday’s vote.
“They helped to develop and prioritize the list of projects we submit each year for consideration,” said McKinney. “The City Council’s vote concurred with the workgroup on those recommendations. We hope to hear something about the funding by the end of the year.”
The amount made available statewide each year, according to McKinney, has fluctuated between $6 million and $10 million.
In addition to the six applications for Community Legacy funding, the city is requesting $450,000 from the state Strategic Demolition Fund to offset the cost of installing taps from the water supply line, running through the downtown mall, to the front of existing buildings at the location.”
According to McKinney, the tap installations would take place while the ground was dug up during the Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project expected to begin next summer. The redevelopment project includes excavating the pedestrian mall to replace aging utility lines.
The taps are expected to help the owners of commercial buildings who wish to add or upgrade sprinkler systems at their property.
“The drive behind this request is ... since the street will be dug up anyway, the opportunity will be there to put the taps in while causing the least impact to the street,” said McKinney. “It is aggravating, and more expensive, to dig it back up later. We want to avoid that and get it done at that time.”
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.