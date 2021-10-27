CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Congressional Delegation announced Tuesday nearly $2.1 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Justice's Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program for local crime prevention programs that make use of drug treatment, mental health, law enforcement, crisis and other intervention teams.
The city received $12,391 in partnership with the Allegany County Sheriff's Office to improve police services.
"Allegany County experienced a 111% increase in opioid fatalities over the pandemic. We cannot do enough to help prevent these deaths," said U.S. Rep. David Trone. "This funding will provide critical resources to law enforcement to respond to and prevent more tragedy in our communities."
