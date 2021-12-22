CUMBERLAND, Md. — The city of Cumberland has been awarded a $375,000 grant to help pay for the addition of three police officers to the Cumberland Police Department.
News of the grant funding was disclosed at Tuesday evening's City Council meeting held at City Hall.
The source of the funding is the U.S. Department of Justice COPS Hiring Program which helps law enforcement agencies hire, and/or rehire additional career law enforcement officers in an effort to increase their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.
"We're very grateful to receive this funding," said CPD Chief Chuck Ternent, after the meeting. "I think this is the third time we've received the grant in about the last 10 years."
The Cumberland Police Department tries to maintain a staff of 50 officers. According to Ternent, due to retirements and other forms of attrition, the grant will allow the department to hire up to three officers above the current staff level to help fill vacant positions.
"This money is spread over three years," said Ternent. "It doesn't pay for full salaries each year. But it is helpful to pay toward salaries and benefits over that time period."
In other news from the meeting, Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted to donate $10,000 to be placed into an account with Community Trust Foundation, Inc. to establish a fund for a proposed skate park in the city.
The donation will offer the project an account in which donated proceeds can be administered as the project moves forward.
Advocates for the facility hope to build a 10,000-square-foot skate park at the Jaycees Field site on Furnace Street. The total cost of the park is estimated at $450,000. Allegany County has already pledged $250,000 toward the project.
Also at the meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to approve a $125,000 to purchase a 40-acre lot on the southeast corner of Messick Road and U.S. Route 51. The total cost of the lot is $250,000, with Allegany County also contributing $125,000. The joint project hopes to see a developer place a distribution center or other business venture at the site.
The City Council also voted to accept a sole source purchase of road salt from Cargill, Inc. for an amount not to exceed $200,000, with the pricing obtained through a state contract.
