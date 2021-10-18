CUMBERLAND, Md. — City officials disclosed Wednesday that they have received more than 20 proposals to date for development of the vacant 19 Fredrick St. building.
“The response has been very pleasing. We have received 23 inquiries, which has far exceeded our expectations,” said Matt Miller, director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.
The CEDC sent out a request for proposals in late September, which was posted on the city website. Miller provided an update on the search at a work session attended by the mayor and City Council members at City Hall.
Miller said last month interest had grown lately in the building. The Georgian Revival-style building was constructed between 1902 and 1904. It has been used as a post office, police station and an HRDC senior center over the years, but has been vacant for several years.
“We are pleased with not only with the number of inquiries, but the level of experience with those inquires,” said Miller. “I did some due diligence and looked up several of them looking into the project and there are a lot of very sophisticated, experienced developers showing interest in the property. Hopefully it will yield a great partner in putting that property back to use.”
Ken Tressler, interim city administrator, asked how many of the interested parties have actually toured the building.
“I would say probably six, but some of the people who inquired have already been through it,” said Miller. “We took people through it before this RFP. There is still opportunity to reach out and schedule an appointment.”
Interested parties have until 2 p.m. Oct. 29 to deliver a proposal to City Hall.
Miller said a group will be formed to vet the proposals before a recommendation is made to the mayor and City Council. He hopes the business selected will create jobs and have a positive economic impact on the community.
“We want it back in the hands of the private sector and back on the tax rolls,” he said.
An RFP will also soon be issued for the former M&T Bank Building on the downtown pedestrian mall at 118 Baltimore St., Miller added. The CEDC purchased the five-story, 44,000-square-feet building for $500,000 in June 2019.
“We expect to see a lot of interest in that building,” said Miller.
