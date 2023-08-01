Sun and clouds mixed. High 81F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 1, 2023 @ 1:37 pm
CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland Water Department is working to repair a 16-inch water main break on Naves Crossroad.
The area affected includes Naves Crossroad, Bedford Road, Frederick Street and Ali Ghan Road.
