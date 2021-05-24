CUMBERLAND — A Memorial Avenue resident was undergoing an emergency evaluation Sunday after a standoff with Cumberland Police.
Officers went to the residence in the 200 block for a well-being check when the unidentified occupant yelled at officers, slammed the door and made no further contact with police.
The occupant reportedly appeared with a handgun at a window of the dwelling before finally tossing the weapon out the front door onto the lawn. Officers took cover and called for additional assistance to respond to the location when the weapon was observed.
Further communications with police led to the person being taken to UPMC Western Maryland for a psychiatric evaluation.
Police said the incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.
