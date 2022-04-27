CUMBERLAND — A city motorist and his passenger were arrested late Monday during a traffic stop in South End made by Cumberland Police.
Randy Jay Nelson Jr., 29, was charged with driving under the influence, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct following the 10 p.m. incident at East Offutt Street and Virginia Avenue.
Police also arrested Shannon Louise Taylor, 30, on charges of interfering with arrest and disorderly conduct after she allegedly interfered with officers as they were placing handcuffs on Nelson.
Nelson was ordered jailed without bond by a district court commissioner, who also directed that Taylor be granted pre-trial release on her personal recognizance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.