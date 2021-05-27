CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man is awaiting trial after missing a court appearance and a city woman is headed to court on an assault charge after they were served court process papers Wednesday by Cumberland Police.
Nathan Allan Herrell, 38, was served two bench warrants for not showing up for a scheduled appearance before a district court judge May 13, on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and related offenses.
Herrell was granted pre-trial release after posting a bond of $750 set by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.
Also Wednesday, a criminal summons was issued to Jerica Brooke Weedon, 29, charging her with second-degree assault in connection with an incident May 23 at a Massachusetts Avenue residence, police said.
Weedon is awaiting her next court appearance.
