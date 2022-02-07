CUMBERLAND — Two city residents were arrested Saturday after police found suspected drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 68.
Cumberland Police said the stop occurred near the Willowbrook Road exit and a search of the vehicle was conducted after drug paraphernalia was found in plain sight.
Shawn Philip Judy, 37, was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession not marijuana and two counts paraphernalia. He was released from custody after posting a $7,500 unsecured bond.
Jennifer Lynn Warnick, 40, was charged with four counts of possession not marijuana and possession of paraphernalia and released on personal recognizance following a bond hearing.
