CUMBERLAND — City officials voted unanimously Tuesday to impose $21,140 in annual payments on a 40-unit apartment complex expected to be constructed on the city’s East Side in 2021.
The mixed-income apartment complex, to be called Allegany Junction, is to be built on Reynolds Street at the site of the former East Side School, which was razed in 2016. The developer for the project is Woda Cooper Companies of Columbus, Ohio. Officials hope construction of the complex can begin in the spring.
The apartment complex project is largely assisted by tax credits. Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council, in order to ensure they would receive sufficient property tax income, voted to authorize a 15-year PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) agreement, which also included a 2% annual increase. The vote took place during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the group.
“The project is a really good fit from a zoning aspect, being a commercial-resident project,” said Jeff Rhodes, city administrator. “But the payment in lieu of taxes will render the city $21,141.34 per year for those 15 years and each year it will also go up by 2%, which is the escalation cost that we negotiated with Woda. And this will start upon substantial completion of the project.”
Morriss said, “I think it is a great use of the property and it will be some new construction for some good workforce housing in the community.”
The apartment complex is adjacent to Interstate 68 and will be visible to motorists, particularly those entering the city from the east.
“I think it will also provide a welcome sight coming into our city,” said Councilman Eugene Frazier.
Rhodes said no firm date is set for construction to get underway.
“I imagine we will move to closing pretty quickly, but we don’t have a timeline,” said Rhodes. “But I would say, in our communication with (Woda), they do seem anxious to begin. But it is a state tax credit program and they do have to work through those circles to get the funding to begin the project. I expect to see something moving here in the spring, but we don’t have confirmation just yet.”
In other news from Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted to accept a $500,000 Capital Projects Grant from the state of Maryland for the Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project. The $9.6 million project will include reinstalling Baltimore Street through the downtown pedestrian mall after replacing subterranean utility lines. The project also includes a new streetscape with parklets, trees and shrubs.
The $500,000 accepted Tuesday is part of $7.2 million already secured in state and federal grants for the project. Officials are hoping grants for the $2.4 million funding gap will be secured in the future and construction can begin in the fall.
