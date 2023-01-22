CUMBERLAND — City officials are hoping to facilitate improvements in customer service for local cable customers by striking a new franchise agreement with current provider Breezeline.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council discussed the possibilities of a new arrangement with the provider at a work session held at City Hall on last week.
The city and Breezeline are currently operating on terms outlined in a contract that expired at the end of 2020.
Formerly known as Atlantic Broadband, Breezeline provides internet, phone and streaming packages for Cumberland, which has a population of about 19,000 people.
For the past several months city officials have expressed frustration with some aspects of Breezeline’s customer service, including slow phone response times and the permanent closing of the local office to walk-in service where customers could go to complete transactions in person.
“That really is the biggest thing that I want,” said Morriss. “I believe (Breezeline) needs to have a service center here in the city of Cumberland. It is important for people. If you need to change out a box, it is so much more convenient to go to their building downtown and turn it in and they will hand you a new box.”
Breezeline closed its local office at 201 S. Mechanic St. with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and elected not to reopen since. Breezeline officials told the Times-News in August while they are making efforts to improve customer service, reopening the office was unlikely.
The city receives a franchise fee per customer from Breezeline under the agreement. To assist in drafting a new contract, the city has selected the Cohen Law Group, a Pittsburgh-based firm that specializes in representing local governments in cable, wireless and broadband matters.
“It (the contract) has already come to an end and we are redoing it,” said Morriss. “What is important to understand, with this franchise agreement we have with Breezeline, it is not an exclusive agreement they have. It is an agreement that allows them to use our right of way to run their cables then be able to provide the service into the homes around town, but it’s not exclusive.
“If any other cable company would want to come into the area they could. We would have to work out a franchise agreement with them. What we are seeing, with the advent of streaming, fewer and fewer people are getting their service through cable. I think you are going to see a movement in the next few years away from cable television in areas like this, where people will just have an internet provider and subsequently have streaming service to the get programs they want.”
According to Morriss, the effort to strike a new franchise agreement is not necessarily to encourage competition, but to give local residents a chance to receive the best customer service possible.
“I don’t see it as a competition builder because any other cable provider could have come in before,” he said. “When you look at our demographics and population, it is not enticing to attract two cable providers.
“It’s another reason why I really believe that if somebody is bundling a service with a phone, internet and cable television, maybe they can look seriously at just getting the internet through Breezeline and you then stream your television. I have quite a few people who do exactly that.”
Morriss said the city, through a franchise agreement, has no influence on pricing. Providers like Breezeline set the prices for their offerings.
