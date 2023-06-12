CUMBERLAND — For $700, a Texas company bought four vacant city lots on which it plans to build residential dwellings by winter.
City officials last week approved second and third readings of ordinances that authorized transfers of 421 Arch and 443 Columbia streets for $200 each, and 107 and 109 Springdale streets for $150 each, to Texas Development and Design, LLC, of Cypress, Texas.
The transactions of the city-owned surplus properties were awarded based on the company’s bids, as well as its intended uses for the land.
According to details the company gave the city, the buildings could house rental opportunities while increasing the tax basis for the city.
“(For) further determination as to the number of units, we will consult with a local architect and engineer,” the company stated on a bid sheet for the Arch and Columbia street lots.
“Dependent on the combined-lot setbacks and zoning ... an architectural and engineering review will offer us a better view of ideas and possibilities,” Texas Development and Design stated of the Springdale lots.
“Our company preference is to utilize local labor, vendors and services further supporting the community and city,” the company stated, and added new construction boosts neighborhood values and attracts higher-income home buyers and renters, and there’s a continued demand in many areas for short-term rental units that would pertain to Airbnbs, tourists and bicyclists.
“Upon winning this bid we would immediately engage a local architect and engineering firm to determine uses, and seek plan and permit approval for construction,” the company stated.
On Thursday, Kevin Thacker, Cumberland’s code compliance manager, said the city since winter 2021 has sold roughly 25 surplus buildable lots intended to increase housing stock.
“It’s relatively inexpensive to do a closing through the city,” he said.
“It’s neighborhood revitalization,” Thacker said. “This is a good step in the right direction.”
Several additional surplus properties, which are available immediately, are listed with photos for sale on the city’s website that includes a downloadable bid packet and detailed instructions.
New construction is needed for the area’s starving housing market.
Allegany County, like much of the country, has suffered a severe lack of housing inventory, which dwindled since mortgage interest rates started rising after they were dropped to near zero a couple of years ago.
Many buyers that locked in a low rate at that time can’t afford to sell their home and buy another at today’s significantly higher mortgage rates.
Despite significant demand for houses, the problem is exacerbated by inflated asking prices among the limited supply.
The housing crisis further extends to tenants as rent prices have also increased.
In many cases, a mortgage payment on a house would be far less expensive than the monthly cost of rent.
According to new analysis from the National Association of Realtors and Realtor.com, the U.S. housing market is missing almost 320,000 home listings valued at up to $256,000 for the affordable price range middle-income buyers or households that earn up to $75,000 per year.
“Ongoing high housing costs and the scarcity of available homes continues to present budget challenges for many prospective buyers, and it’s likely keeping some buyers in the rental market or on the sidelines and delaying their purchase until conditions improve,” said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale in an NAR article Thursday. “Those who are able to overcome affordability constraints may be increasingly drawn to newly constructed homes or to the suburbs and beyond, both of which may offer buyers more realistic opportunities for homeownership in the near term.”
Meanwhile, some experts warn the worst is yet to come, and talk of brewing trouble for the commercial as well as residential real estate markets.
Robert Kiyosaki, author of best-selling personal finance book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” this week tweeted that the 2023 real estate crash will be the greatest ever, and make the 2008 Global Financial Crisis “look like nothing.”
Newsweek reported Andrew Ragusa, a licensed real estate associate broker, said many folks are knowingly overpaying for properties because they have no other choice.
“A lot of people are going to see their house value come down after a big crash but they’re all committed to monthly payments that are high and now have large loan balances,” Ragusa told Newsweek. “It does not look good right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.