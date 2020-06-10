CUMBERLAND — City officials said just one-third of the COVID-19 Relief Loan funds have been distributed to small businesses so far.
City officials announced in mid-May that $106,000 would be made available to businesses with under 50 employees that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The funding is a 0% interest loan with a 6-month grace period before a 36-month payment term begins.
An update on the COVID-19 Relief Loan Program was given by Paul Kelly and Matt Miller of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. at City Hall on Tuesday. Kelly and Miller gave the update to Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the members of the City Council. The CEDC is overseeing the relief fund and reviewing applicants.
Miller said $73,500 was still available in the fund.
“We are in week three now. We’ve had 11 applications so far,” said Miller. “Seven have been approved, three were denied and one is still being processed. Six of the seven applicants approved have been closed for a total of $32,500 to date.”
Miller was asked what type of businesses have applied.
“It’s been a variety,” said Miller, “There is no single sector; it is basically across the board. A lot of the businesses are needing money to help with payroll, is what I’m finding. They need funding to help supplement their lack of income through this time.”
City Councilman Rock Cioni said the number of applications has remained low since the program was announced.
“The initial reaction was a little hesitant because it is a loan and (some businesses) didn’t want to incur any more debt,” said Miller.
Other state and local programs have made grant funding available, including a program by Allegany County introduced in April.
“With the grant program the county has, obviously that is more attractive than a loan,” said Morriss. “But it says something that we have been able to give out a third of our funds. That is good that we are filling a need not filled by the other programs.”
The loans also require that businesses are current on all taxes and are in good standing with the state.
Kelly said he has not heard of any businesses that said they are closing as a result of the impact of the coronavirus.
Miller said businesses are facing many unknowns.
“A lot of these businesses, especially in the hospitality industry, are kind of testing the waters,” said Miller. “They are severely affected on what they can do. Outdoor dining is limited, so they are not at full capacity. Then you have consumer demand. Are people ready to get back out there? They are trying to see what the consumer needs are as things begin to ease up. The next three to six weeks will be a telling time.”
Miller said businesses are seeing that some employees don’t want to return. Many unemployed individuals are receiving $600 in extended unemployment benefits.
“A lot are having trouble trying to getting employees to come back, especially in the hospitality industry. A lot of folks are getting paid more money to stay home and not work. It is putting a lot of business owners in turmoil,” said Miller.
Miller said businesses can still apply for the COVID-19 relief loans by visiting choosecumberland.org.
“You can still get online and apply. We encourage folks to do so. Obviously there are businesses still being negatively affected. We are still promoting the program. The portal is still open.”
