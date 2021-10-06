CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Department of Public Works and Cumberland Street Department will perform chip seal resurfacing on several city streets Oct. 11-13, weather permitting.
Streets affected include: Cleveland Avenue, Dale Avenue, Angle Street, Hunt Terrace, Adams Avenue, Thompson Avenue between Gephart Drive and Dale Avenue and Thompson Avenue between Adams Avenue and Hunt Terrace.
"No parking" signs will be posted and access may be limited at times.
