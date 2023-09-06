CUMBERLAND — Emergency calls spiked this week for the Cumberland Fire Department, which has experienced a significantly higher call volume in recent years.
On average, the department responds to roughly 20 calls in a 24-hour period.
On Tuesday, emergency workers received 24 calls by about 4:30 p.m.
“We’ve been running like crazy today,” fire department Chief Shannon Adams said Tuesday at a mayor and City Council work session.
Although the department’s calls for fire emergencies have decreased slightly, the demand for emergency medical services has increased.
Total fire and EMS calls jumped from 6,613 in 2020 to 7,217 in 2021 and 7,668 in 2022.
“Our call volume ... just keeps going up,” he said and added COVID-19 didn’t account for a substantial chunk of the department’s demand.
Additionally, the department responds to an average of two drug overdose calls per day, Adams said.
“It’s a combination of things,” he said of EMS calls for various reasons. “In a lot of cases, we are the health care in the area.”
Some folks use the ambulance service for a ride to the emergency room instead of calling a cab, Adams said and added the fire department cannot deny anyone a ride to the hospital even if their situation is not urgent.
The fire department, which has 52 staff members, is in the process of hiring for three positions, he said and added employee recruitment and retention “is an issue.”
Adams said some younger workers have been promoted.
“We’ve had quite a good changeover,” he said. “Our average age is dropping.”
He also talked of the department’s nearly 90% bill collection success rate.
“We’re doing very well with collecting,” he said.
Deputy Chief Steve Grogg talked of increasing costs to replace the department’s aging emergency vehicles, and said it’s difficult to get parts for them.
The department proposed the city buy a new $898,000 engine in spring 2025.
The vehicle would need to be reserved in the near future as prices continue to increase, Cumberland Administrator Jeff Silka said.
“This is the time to ... make that order now,” Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said. The council members agreed.
Also at the work session, Silka and the council discussed the use of door hangers as warnings for residents who violate codes for items including overgrown weeds near the city’s gateway streets.
Additionally, folks who follow Cumberland’s rules could receive a gift card.
City officials will announce the streets they plan for a codes enforcement sweep.
“It’s about modifying people’s behavior,” Morriss said. “The vast majority of people are going to be happy.”
