CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Historical Society’s purchase of a former fire house appears to be growing in space and time.
According to an amended ordinance the mayor and City Council are expected to approve at their meeting Tuesday, historical society’s winning $156,000 bid to buy two properties on North Mechanic Street should have included a third parcel that also has deep historical roots.
The property at 402 N. Mechanic St. “was intended to be included in the solicitation for bids known as the ‘GovDeals Online Firehouse Auction’ as it is part of the property commonly known as the Canada Hose House,” the proposed ordinance states. “As a matter of oversight, it wasn’t.”
The document states city officials declared 402 N. Mechanic St. a surplus property on Dec. 6, 2022.
Under the new agreement, the city will transfer 332, 400 and 402 N. Mechanic St. to the historical society “for the aforesaid originally agreed upon purchase price.”
In total, the property includes the 1845 Canada Hose House, which the historical society plans to use for activities, including a discovery center to conduct historical research, artifact analysis and public education events, a parking lot and a parcel known as home of the Blue Spring.
The historical society board “enthusiastically” voted to accept the additional land and will explore future potential for it to become a public space, ACHS President Dave Williams said.
“We’re very, very happy with the way it turned out,” he said of the multi-parcel deal.
The Blue Spring, located to the right and behind the Canada Hose building, is mentioned often in early history of the city, Williams said.
It was a local source for fresh water from the earliest development of city records beginning in the late 1780s, he said.
The stream predated colonial settlers in Cumberland and continued to flow until 1955 when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed the Wills Creek flood control, Williams said.
“Blue Spring and the Old North Cumberland neighborhood around it are part of Cumberland’s earliest history,” he said. “We appreciate the city working through old deeds to add this parcel to the purchase of the Canada Hose House and we look forward to providing stewardship over its history.”
Skatepark
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council is expected to authorize City Administrator Jeff Silka to begin the planning and design process for a new skatepark with a $325,000 allocation for the project, slated for space adjacent to the BMX facility in the Mason Sports Complex.
Last month, Silka said the project was estimated to cost roughly $550,000 and would require site preparation and engineering from an outside firm.
The Allegany County commissioners in April authorized $250,000 from their American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds for the skatepark.
That money must be obligated to a contract by Dec. 31, 2024, and used before Dec. 31, 2026.
A grant application was also underway for the skatepark.
The Community Trust Foundation, a nonprofit public organization, manages all donated funds for the Skatepark Committee that serves as the fundraising entity.
To help, visit facebook.com/CumberlandSkatepark.
