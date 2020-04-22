CUMBERLAND — City officials agreed Tuesday to move forward with the creation of a COVID-19 small business relief fund.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and City Council members met with Paul Kelly and Matt Miller of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. at City Hall on Thursday afternoon to discuss a program that would provide assistance to small business owners who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The city of Cumberland currently has an existing Revolving Loan Fund that includes a total of $106,000 of city and state dollars. The funds were accumulated over the past few years to offer small business loans to entities in need of gap funding during times of transition.
Kelly, executive director of the CEDC, said the state has agreed to relinquish any claims on the funds, freeing it to be used toward COVID-19 needs.
“These funds could be a priority to help small businesses during the crisis,” said Kelly. “We (at the CEDC) would like you to consider authorizing the conversion of the Revolving Loan Fund into a forgivable loan, or grant, program to help the small businesses and get it in play as soon as possible.”
Kelly said the funds could help businesses that state and federal programs aren’t able to.
“To a large extent the primary targets would be a business that is non-essential and had to close, or an essential business that didn’t have enough demand to stay open,” said Kelly. “They need cash to pay the overhead, utilities and rent. You can’t have the small business owners use their personal funds. You have people paying for things, using their cash reserve to cover the bills.”
Kelly said many state and federal programs are experiencing delays and are running out of money.
“You have programs that only helped those with essential businesses with people on the payroll,” said Kelly. “People with no income, no employees ... some can’t take advantage of these programs.”
Kelly said only a few local business owners have received the federal aid.
“Some programs quit taking applications a week ago,” he said. “Some are not helped by traditional disaster relief because they no longer have a payroll. They can’t take advantage of these programs and may not have the cash to get reopened.”
After discussion and questions were answered in the 30-minute meeting, the officials reacted positively.
“I think turning the fund into a COVID relief fund would be a great idea,” said Morriss. “You have the green light to get with staff and do this. It’s a matter of keeping them in business.”
The City Council approved allowing Miller and city Comptroller Ken Tressler to work on determining the criteria and parameters. Officials must work out details such as eligibility requirements, and the basis on which to determine the grant amounts.
Council members Eugene Frazier and Rock Cioni said they would like the program to be up and running as soon as possible.
“I don’t want to see this get hung up for even one day,” said Cioni.
Allegany County instituted a similar program last week and distributed $100,000 in grants in a few days’ time.
“There are many that would likely apply,” said Miller. "The county (assistance program) was $100,000 and it was depleted in a few days. You have bars and restaurants in trouble ... the ones that don’t sell food have no income.
“I have put together an application and I’m working on putting it on an online portal to get it out to the public. It’s top priority.”
Miller said details should be available in the coming days. The CEDC will announce the opening of the program in the media and on ChooseCumberland.org as well as Facebook.
