CUMBERLAND — City officials have accepted a $111,000 contract to demolish seven properties on Maryland Avenue while also approving the sale of the former East Side School land for $75,000.
The two actions were taken during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the mayor and City Council. The city meetings are closed to the public, but live-streamed on Facebook, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the four-member City Council voted unanimously to move both of the economic development projects forward.
On Maryland Avenue, the city plans to raze seven properties, which include two single-family homes, two duplexes and four that are adjoined row houses. The properties extend from 600-624 Maryland Ave. The structures run from the corner of Williams Street extending south along Maryland Avenue’s east side.
The properties are not located within the target site for the Cumberland Gateway Plaza, which is to be situated off Exit 43D between Emily and Williams streets. The plaza is expected to contain a hotel, restaurants and shops.
The mayor and council approved a $111,000 contract with Excavating Associates to raze the homes on Maryland Avenue. The demolitions are part of the greater Maryland Avenue Redevelopment Project, which calls for the rehabilitation of Maryland Avenue from Williams Street to Lamont Street. The corridor will eventually become a mixed commercial and residential district.
Allegany County is supplying the funds for the demolitions at the site. The commissioners authorized, in July 2019, a contribution of $145,850 from the Allegany County Community Enhancement Program for environmental abatement at the location. The money is to be used for demolition work and not property acquisitions.
Jeff Rhodes, city administrator, said the demolitions are also part of the city’s blight removal efforts.
Also at the meeting, city officials voted to approve a contract of sale for $75,000 for the former East Side School land.
The contract includes selling the 3.5-acre tract, located at 100 Reynolds St., to the Allegany Junction Limited Partnership, an Annapolis-based developer. Plans are to construct a four-story 40-unit apartment complex at the location.
In July, city officials voted to offer the land for sale to the developer. The former school was torn down in 2016, creating an unencumbered 3.5-acre tract just off Interstate 68 on the city’s East Side.
There is no firm date set for Allegany Junction to break ground on the apartment complex, however, the demolition work on Maryland Avenue is likely to take place in the coming weeks.
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.