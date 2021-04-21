CUMBERLAND — The city plans to invest $200,000 to renovate the Carver Community Center, which sustained significant vandalism in recent years after the facility had been shuttered.
The restoration will be the second rehab of the facility located at 340 Frederick St. More then $1.5 million was invested into the building in the early 2000s to convert the former Carver High School into a community center. However, in 2011, the facility was closed, leaving city officials searching for answers for the subsequent neglect that led to the vandalism.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted Tuesday to an agreement with the Maryland Historical Trust for the receipt of $100,000 in funding through the African American Heritage Preservation Program to assist with stabilization needs at the facility and voted to match the grant with a $100,000 contribution in city funds for the project.
“The restoration will be to remediate vandalism on the exterior and interior of the (structures),” said Kathy McKenny, coordinator for community development for the city. Repairs will include the walls, plumbing, bathroom fixtures, roof and the elevator.
City officials also added that the old Carver Center board will be dissolved and a new board will be appointed to oversee the community center.
An investigation of the funds allocated to the center over the years was conducted by the city in 2019 and 2020. City officials determined all grant funds allocated for improvements at the Carver Community Center in the early 2000s were properly spent.
The facility was constructed in 1921, where it operated as the George Washington Carver High School. The school provided education for African-American students until it closed in 1959 as a result of school integration.
The facility reopened in 1961 as the original Allegany Community College until the school moved to Willowbrook Road.
The former Carver High School became the Carver Community Center in 2002 and was organized as a tax-exempt nonprofit 501©3. The process included transferring the deed to the Carver Center board, where it remains today. A ribbon-cutting took place on Nov. 12, 2004, for the grand opening of the center.
