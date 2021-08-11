CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland community will help commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by hosting a parade and community barbecue when Frank Siller, CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, passes through the city Saturday.
Tunnel to Towers is a charitable organization founded by Siller in memory of his brother, Stephen, a New York firefighter killed in the one of the twin towers on 9/11. The foundation assists families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty pay off their mortgages.
Siller is walking more than 500 miles through six states in 42 days as he completes the Never Forget Walk: Following the Footsteps of the Fallen.
Saturday's parade begins at 11 a.m. and the route includes Bedford Street, North Centre Street, Queen City Drive, North Mechanic Street, South Mechanic Street, Harrison Street and South Centre Street to the Public Safety Building, according to Cumberland Police.
Following the parade, a community barbecue will be held in the Public Safety Building parking lot. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will have its 9/11 Memorial Exhibit trailer set up on Bedford Street next to the Public Safety Building.
Emergency services units taking part in the parade will stage in the Cornerstone Baptist Church parking lot on Frederick Street at 9:30 a.m. Anyone walking or marching in the event will be staged on Bedford Street near Centre on the McMullen Bridge.
Following Saturday's events, Siller will continue to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a parade will be held Aug. 21, before moving on to the Sept. 11 Memorial in New York, where his journey is scheduled to end Sept. 10.
For more information about Tunnel to Towers events to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and the Never Forget Walk: Following the Footsteps of the Fallen, visit the website T2T.org/20-Anniversary/. For more information on T2T’s mission to support America’s veterans, first responders and Gold Star families go to T2T.org.
