City to present Cumberland Street bridge design plans

CUMBERLAND — City officials will update the public Tuesday on design plans for a replacement for the Cumberland Street bridge.
A virtual presentation on the project will be given by city engineer Robert Smith at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council members present.
The event will be livestreamed on Zoom with citizens able to register to comment. The meeting will be shown on the city’s Facebook page, “Cumberland City Hall Live Stream.”
The city will accept comments via email, which can be sent to robert.smith@cumberlandmd.gov. The deadline for that correspondence is 2 p.m. Aug. 7.
Smith said the Federal Highway Administration is overseeing the project. “They are asking us to perform due diligence on alternatives for the superstructure,” he said. “Part of the requirements under the Federal Bridge Program is to allow public input. The only way we can do it (during the coronavirus pandemic) is with a virtual meeting.”
The Cumberland Street bridge, which spans CSX Transportation rail lines, has been closed since November 2017 after the aging structure failed a safety inspection. In November 2019, the city and CSX agreed to terms for the removal and replacement of the bridge.
At 23 feet high, the bridge meets current federal transportation guidelines. Therefore, the estimated cost of $3 million will be 80% paid for with federal dollars, with CSX picking up the 20% balance. CSX has also agreed to relinquish any historical ownership rights to the bridge to the city.
“The cost estimate, obviously that can change; you never know what the contractors are going to be at,” said Smith. “But you want to get a good idea what the possibilities and obstacles are going to be.”
Smith said two options are being considered: a single span weathering steel bridge and a concrete superstructure with intermediate tiers, so there would be foundations between the abutments that would straddle the CSX rails.
“We are approaching the 30% design stage right now, before we go into the final designs, so we will have another (public work session) in the coming weeks,” Smith said. “Once the engineering work is done, a request for bids can take place to obtain a contractor to construct the bridge.”
Smith said construction would likely begin in April 2022.
“With the virus, it has taken a little bit more time to get our approvals, but we are making it through. We haven’t experienced any serious delays due to COVID,” he said. “Hopefully a year from now we won’t be talking about COVID as much as being a hinderance to some of these projects. We are remaining positive.”
For more information, call City Call at 301-722-2000, or the engineering department at 301-759-6600.
