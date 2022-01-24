CUMBERLAND, Md. — Cumberland officials are seeking to raise $2 million through municipal bond sales to complete work on the city’s aging water distribution system in the Decatur Street area.
The funding will be raised in two municipal bond issues of $1.55 million and $517,000. Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council approved the funding package Tuesday at City Hall.
Officials hope the repair work will help stabilize an area that has experienced numerous water main ruptures over the years.
“We are expecting to start construction in the March time frame but it will really depend on when the weather breaks,” Bobby Smith, city engineer, said. “We want to be wrapped up around August.”
Smith said the five-month project will be completed by local contractor Carl Belt. Work by Columbia Gas was finished at the location in the fall.
“So once we get our water main in, we will begin restoration of the roadway,” Smith said. “The project should be a benefit to the entire city. When you have a main break on the crosstown main, our whole customer base feels the effects of it.”
The 24-inch crosstown main runs from Baltimore Avenue northwest beneath Decatur Street, under Frederick and Bedford streets to Independence Street.
A large break in 2014 caused damage to streets and some buildings in the area, including Adams Family Funeral Home. On July 1, 2017, a break impacted Decatur Street, Baltimore Avenue, Henderson Avenue and Front Streets. Additional breaks have occurred since.
The work includes replacing 4,300 linear feet of water line, which is expected to directly improve service to 29 businesses and 111 households.
Smith estimates the total project cost to be roughly $3.2 million. The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded a grant of $300,000 to the project last spring.
