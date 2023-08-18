CUMBERLAND — Officials on Tuesday were split on the timing for parking rate increases at city lots and garages to begin.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and city council members Eugene Frazier and Jimmy Furstenberg voted for higher parking rates — that include 50 cents per hour for meters and $5 per month for garage leased spots — to start in 90 days.
Currently, the city’s Municipal Parking Administration expenses exceed its revenue.
“We’re still losing money,” Frazier said of the need to raise the city’s parking fees.
“When it’s time, it’s time,” Morriss said and added the new rates will still be remarkably low compared to many other cities.
Members Laurie Marchini and Rock Cioni agreed the increases are needed, but were against the start time for the measure.
“Why increase the fee of parking now?” Marchini said and added she’s received correspondence from constituents who say rates should remain lower to encourage shopping for the upcoming holiday season.
“I prefer we wait to implement it until after Christmas,” Cioni said.
The city averages 78,000 hours of paid metered parking, and has 362 parking leases in lots and garages, excluding 40 leased spaces in the George Street garage parking incentive program, which allows for the first two hours of parking to be free.
Currently, Cumberland metered parking fees are 50 cents or $1 per hour depending on location.
The cost to park in many of those spots will double under the new order.
New rates for the Center City Parking Garage will be $85 per month on the ground level, $60 per month for other levels, and the hourly rate will be $1.50 per hour or a $12 maximum per day.
Monthly permits for the Frederick Street Garage will be $95 on the Blue Level, $80 on the Yellow Level and $60 on the Green Level.
Monthly costs for Lot #1 on South Mechanic Street will be $35, and Lot #3 on Greene Street will be $40.
Lot #4 on North Mechanic Street and Lot #6 on Salem Street will be free.
The council members also authorized City Administrator Jeff Silka to enter into a three-year contract with ParkMobile for on-demand parking transactions.
They also eliminated the current policy’s two courtesy warnings for various parking violations, and allowed parking enforcement officers to issue citations to vehicles in violation.
Between January 2021 and June 2022, 3,799 warnings and 869 fines were issued across the city, which totaled $95,000 in lost revenue.
In other city business, the council:
• Authorized a $43,935.83 Cumberland Police Department purchase of 52 yellow X7 Tasers per year through 2027 that includes costs of cartridges, batteries, holsters, evidence storage and a downloading device.
• Authorized the police chief to accept a $728,575 state grant for police protection in Cumberland, and a $49,980 Maryland Center for School Safety School Resource Officer grant for city schools and for overtime support.
• Allocated $325,000 for the city administrator to begin planning and design of the Cumberland Skate Park.
• Approved transfer of 332 N. Mechanic and 400 N. Mechanic St. to the Allegany County Historical Society for the purchase price of $156,000, and added 402 N. Mechanic St. to the deal.
