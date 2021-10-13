CUMBERLAND — A portion of Fayette Street will be temporarily closed next week to allow city workers to replace a water main.
The work by the water department will begin Monday, and the water main will be replaced from Luteman Road to North Allegany Street.
During the project, Fayette Street will be closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Keifer Avenue to Tilghman Street.
"No parking" signs will be placed in active work zones.
