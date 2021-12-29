CUMBERLAND — Area residents can welcome 2022 with a ball drop and fireworks show in downtown Cumberland.
The New Year's Eve celebration will begin Friday at 10:30 p.m. on the pedestrian mall with music by DJ Jimmy Hook at the McCoury Stage.
As midnight approaches, partygoers can keep an eye on festivities at Times Square in New York City, which will be broadcast on a big-screen television, as they await the local ball drop.
Fireworks over the city will cap the celebration.
Open alcohol containers will be permitted on the mall and in its vicinity during the festivities, including:
• Mechanic at Bedford Street south to Harrison Street.
• East Harrison Street to Queen City Drive.
• Queen City Drive north to Baltimore street.
• Baltimore Street west to George Street.
• Butler Alley to Frederick and Bedford streets by way of Centre Street.
Several streets will be closed in connection with the event:
• Baltimore Street from Greene to Mechanic streets, including Canal Street at Baltimore, beginning at 9 p.m.
• Liberty Street from the Cumberland Arms parking lot entrance to Pershing Street, beginning at 10 p.m.
• Centre Street from Dexter Place to Frederick Street. City officials said that closure is dependent on crowd size.
