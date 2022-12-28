CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland will welcome 2023 with a ball drop and fireworks.
The New Year’s Eve festivities, to be held on the downtown mall, start at 10:30 p.m. Open containers, provided they aren’t glass, will be permitted on the mall and in the surrounding area. DJ Jimmy Hook will play leading up to the ball drop and fireworks display at midnight.
In the past, the event has drawn hundreds of revelers. Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said Tuesday that while she hasn’t finalized the list, many businesses will stay open late and are planning specials for the evening.
The ball will drop from the roof of the Cumberland Arms, Kelleher said, and partygoers should plan for “a ton of giveaway items” like party hats, glasses and noisemakers.
Streets will close to traffic throughout downtown in preparation for the event.
At 9 p.m., Baltimore Street will close in the area between Greene and Mechanic streets. Liberty Street at the Cumberland Arms parking lot to Pershing Street will close at 10 p.m. Centre Street will also be closed from Dexter Place to Frederick Street.
The open container exception will be in effect from Mechanic at Bedford Street south to Harrison Street; Harrison Street east to Queen City Drive; Queen City Drive north to Baltimore Street; Baltimore Street west to George Street; George Street north to Butler Alley; and Butler Alley to Frederick/Bedford streets by way of Centre Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.