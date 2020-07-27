CUMBERLAND — City officials expect to realize revenue of $115,000 from the sale of timber located on Cumberland watershed land in Pennsylvania.
Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted Tuesday to accept a bid from Cessna Brothers Lumber of Clearville, Pennsylvania, for the timber harvest.
Cumberland’s water supply comes from lakes Koon and Gordon in Bedford County, Pennsylvania, on the Evitts Creek watershed. The timber stand is situated on roughly 65 acres east of Lake Koon along Evitts Creek Road, according to Jeff Rhodes, city administrator.
“This is a recommended forest management practice,” Rhodes said. “It’s being carefully done. It’s essentially a select cut where about one-third of those trees will be removed. The stand is mature saw timber with the dominant species being white oak, yellow poplar, red oak and chestnut oak.”
Rhodes said the timber sale will not damage the watershed.
“The harvest will keep the forest healthy, sustainable and productive and improve water quality, while generating revenue,” Rhodes said. “The removal of the mature saw timber and some of the poor quality trees will allow more sunlight to reach the forest floor for new seedlings to regenerate, filter water and improve the overall water quality as well as improve the wildlife and songbird habitat. The timber harvest is overdue as much of the mature saw timber trees have fallen out of the stand and lie on the ground now.”
Cumberland, after years of battling unsanitary drinking water, went online with the Pennsylvania water supply in 1932. Then-Mayor Thomas Koon led the effort, despite intense opposition at the time, to establish the supply line from Pennsylvania.
Prior to the construction of the lake supply line, Cumberland drew water from the Potomac River, which had multiple industrial manufacturers along the river at the time. Companies included the Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. and the Celanese Fibers Co. Amcelle Plant. The West Virginia Pulp and Paper Co. in Luke also utilized the river in its manufacturing process.
In addition, sewer and stormwater effluent was released into the river from businesses and residential dwellings. Being a physician, Koon saw firsthand the poor sanitary conditions and outbreaks of disease that plagued Cumberland at the time. The city suffered outbreaks of influenza, typhoid and E. coli bacteria.
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.