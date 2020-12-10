CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland will sponsor a second round of COVID-19 testing next week for employees of city businesses.
The free testing will be held Dec. 16 at Constitution Park and be administered by PharmaCare staff. The city sponsored drive-thru testing at the park this week on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Dec. 16 testing will be held indoors from 9 to 11 a.m. Those wanting to be tested should pre-register by 4 p.m. Monday at https://forms.gle/SLKLqY9uActbz8tG9v. Pre-registration will allow wait times to be minimized, city officials said.
Pre-registered individuals should enter the activities building through the marked door, check in, proceed to the nurse for their test and exit on the other side of the building. Individuals who prefer to stay in their car for the test are asked to email blavorgna@aeontechlabs.com in advance.
Aeon Technologies, in partnership with PharmaCare, will communicate test results to the individuals tested within 24-48 hours and report those results to the state. The city does not receive test results.
For more information, call Melissa Penrod at 301-759-6446.
