CUMBERLAND — Water service will be affected in the Decatur Heights and downtown regions of the city Aug. 16-18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow the contractor to connect the new water main to the existing crosstown water main.
On Tuesday, residents of Altamont Street will be without water. The city does not anticipate an interruption in water service for any extended period of time on Wednesday or Thursday. Decatur Heights and downtown customers should expect a reduction in pressure due to a portion of the distribution system being shut down.
Efforts to restore the roadways in Decatur Heights are expected to begin Aug. 22, depending on weather and construction progress before then.
Any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600.
