CUMBERLAND — Significant cost increases related to the city’s water fund will likely mean higher bills for customers.
Fees for trash collection are also expected to rise.
The issues were discussed during a presentation of the proposed fiscal 2024 budget at the Cumberland mayor and City Council’s public work session Tuesday.
The city’s water and trash funds show negative cashflow of $1.5 million and $175,000, respectively.
“It puts us in a very vulnerable position,” Cumberland Comptroller Mark Gandolfi said and added that 10% increases are recommended for both water and trash.
The fiscal 2025 forecast for the water fund’s ending cash balance is negative $224,000 without 10% increases in each of the next two years, Gandolfi said.
The city experienced cost increases for fiscal 2022, including $75,000 for chemicals needed to treat water, $80,000 for electricity, $120,000 for meter reading equipment and $100,000 for parts to maintain water lines.
“We’ve seen higher costs across the board,” Gandolfi said.
The city sustained 12-month elevated inflation rates of 5% in March, 6% in February and 8.5% in March 2022, the proposed budget indicates.
“We can’t absorb it,” Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said of the impact inflation has had on the city’s budget. “That’s just the reality of the world that we’re in right now.”
Councilman Eugene Frazier called the need to raise the fees “a necessary evil.”
Other expenses and deficits will also have to be addressed.
The fiscal 2024 electricity budget is anticipated at $1.4 million compared to an actual cost of $968,000 in fiscal 2022.
Fuel oil, natural gas and gasoline prices are at or near all-time highs, the proposal states and calls for a budget of $604,000 for those expenses.
“We’ve burned through our fuel budget across the board pretty much,” Gandolfi said.
The city’s project funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal law passed in 2021 to provide economic relief due to problems caused by the global pandemic, was $9.6 million, of which $2.2 million has been expended.
“Basically 22% has been spent,” he said.
Cumberland’s Municipal Parking Authority and Downtown Development Commission deficits will increase as ARPA revenue loss phases out, however.
Even with ARPA help of $97,000, the parking authority will require $155,000 from the general fund.
“This dependence will increase in the future,” the proposal states.
The DDC will require $45,000 of the ARPA money, and $75,000 from the city’s general fund.
“The DDC does need to be looked at,” Gandolfi said.
The city also plans to use $6.5 million of ARPA funding for several items that include Cumberland Police Department prisoner processing, Jane’s Place for abused children, some water main replacements and a new YMCA bus.
Capital improvements include nearly $9 million for Baltimore, McMullen, Marion, Fayette and Cumberland street bridges.
The Washington Street bridge “is still definitely on the radar,” Gandolfi said.
Other proposed fiscal 2024 budget highlights include maintenance of the existing $1.0595 real property tax rate.
The assessable property base is expected to increase by 2.9%.
“It is rising,” Gandolfi said. “That’s great for the area.”
The sewer fund projects a net loss of $2 million, but maintains a “very strong cash position” of $12.5 million, the proposal states.
Health care costs for city employees are expected to be $4.7 million.
“Health insurance claim performance has been very favorable the last two years (with) rates decreasing 2.5%” for fiscal 2024, the proposal states.
Cumberland is part of a multi-municipality cooperative, which includes Oakland and Bethesda, for health insurance, Ken Tressler, the city’s director of administrative services, said.
“It’s only Maryland municipalities,” he said.
Capital expenditures include “significant multi-year projects” that are underway or planned, the proposal states. “New debt will be required.”
The city will seek financial assistance via grants.
Overall, proprietary funds “maintain a strong cash position” of $14.1 million, the proposal states.
The proposed budget is expected to be discussed again at the city’s May 2 work session, and passed in early June.
“We’re actually pretty close to a balanced budget,” Gandolfi said.
