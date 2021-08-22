CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly assaulting a victim and a police officer in the 100 block of Somerville Avenue.
Cumberland Police said Julie Lee Davis hit and attempted to strangle the victim. She allegedly shoved the officer when she was told she was being arrested.
She was charged with first- and second-degree assault and resisting arrest and was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond Sunday.
