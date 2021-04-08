CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial after she was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on Queen City Drive, Cumberland Police said.
Holly Kneriem, 39, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance before she posted a pre-trial release bond of $7,500 set by a district court commissioner.
Police said the stop was made for an alleged traffic violation.
An unspecified drug was reportedly discovered when Kneriem consented to a search of the vehicle, police said.
