CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial on drug charges following her arrest during a traffic stop Thursday, according to Cumberland Police.
Stephanie Michelle Faith, 32, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) before she was released by a district court commissioner on an unsecured bond.
Police said Faith was found in possession of heroin mixed with fentanyl inside her shoe when officers searched her and passengers in the vehicle. The search was conducted after a K-9 unit alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.